Rallying for Green: Latur's Stand Against Tree Destruction
Residents of Latur protested against the destruction of trees by civic authorities, sparked by the uprooting of three large trees during roadwork. The demonstration, involving over 2000 participants, aimed to highlight official negligence in preserving the city's greenery, as organized by Green Latur Vraksha Foundation.
In Latur, citizens gathered on Saturday to protest against what they see as unchecked tree destruction by civic authorities and utility companies.
The protest was triggered by the removal of three large trees using an earth mover, as cement blocks were laid on the road from Gul Market Chowk to the railway station.
Pawan Ladda, from Green Latur Vraksha Foundation, stated that the 'half-naked' protest of over 2000 people aimed to draw attention to the city's loss of greenery due to official neglect.
