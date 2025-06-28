Rallying for Green: Latur's Stand Against Tree Destruction

In Latur, citizens gathered on Saturday to protest against what they see as unchecked tree destruction by civic authorities and utility companies.

The protest was triggered by the removal of three large trees using an earth mover, as cement blocks were laid on the road from Gul Market Chowk to the railway station.

Pawan Ladda, from Green Latur Vraksha Foundation, stated that the 'half-naked' protest of over 2000 people aimed to draw attention to the city's loss of greenery due to official neglect.

