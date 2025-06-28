Left Menu

Rongjiang Floods: A Crisis in the Wake of Extreme Weather

Heavy rains have battered Rongjiang in China's Guizhou province, causing a second wave of severe flooding. More than 40,000 residents have been evacuated, and local economies are affected. The crisis raises concerns about climate change, and its role in increasing the frequency and severity of such events.

Updated: 28-06-2025 16:14 IST
Heavy rainstorms have once again struck China's southwestern Guizhou province, leading to severe flooding in the city of Rongjiang. The inundation marks the second time the riverside city has faced such devastation within a week, prompting urgent evacuations of local residents to higher, safer ground.

Home to approximately 300,000 residents, Rongjiang was previously submerged by record-breaking downpours earlier this week, which resulted in the tragic loss of six lives and displaced over 80,000 individuals. In response to the renewed threat, city officials elevated the flood emergency response to its highest alert, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Experts attribute these floods to extreme climate patterns intensified by climate change. In the broader region of southern China, major rivers continue to rise above warning levels due to ongoing storms, portending further challenges not only for local economies but also for national and global climate resilience.

