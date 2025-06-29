Left Menu

Tremors in Central Pakistan: Earthquake Strikes

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan, with the epicenter situated 149 km west of Multan. Reported by GFZ, the quake was shallow at a depth of 10 km. The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre confirmed the location details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has hit central Pakistan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Sunday.

The shock's epicenter was detected 149 km west of Multan, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake was relatively shallow, measuring a depth of 10 km, as per the GFZ.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, but authorities are assessing the situation to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

