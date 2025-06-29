Tremors in Central Pakistan: Earthquake Strikes

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has hit central Pakistan, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Sunday.

The shock's epicenter was detected 149 km west of Multan, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake was relatively shallow, measuring a depth of 10 km, as per the GFZ.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, but authorities are assessing the situation to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)