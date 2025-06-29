Controversial Bhopal Over-Bridge Sparks Suspensions and Criticism
The Madhya Pradesh government suspended seven PWD engineers, investigating a retired engineer over a newly built Bhopal rail over-bridge with a 90-degree turn. The construction firm was blacklisted, and a committee was formed to address safety concerns, impacting connectivity for three lakh residents.
- Country:
- India
The construction of a controversial rail over-bridge in Bhopal has led to the suspension of seven Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and a probe against a retired superintendent engineer. The decision comes following widespread criticism over the 'faulty design' of the structure, specifically the unusual 90-degree turn.
The Madhya Pradesh government has blacklisted the construction agency and the design consultant responsible for the project. In a statement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that a committee will be established to address the necessary improvements in the rail over-bridge. The final inauguration will only occur post amendments.
The bridge, designed to enhance connectivity between key city areas, became a target of ridicule amidst concerns about vehicular safety. PWD's additional chief secretary revealed the names of those facing action, and discussions are underway to potentially revise the design if more land is made available.
