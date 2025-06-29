Left Menu

Controversial Bhopal Over-Bridge Sparks Suspensions and Criticism

The Madhya Pradesh government suspended seven PWD engineers, investigating a retired engineer over a newly built Bhopal rail over-bridge with a 90-degree turn. The construction firm was blacklisted, and a committee was formed to address safety concerns, impacting connectivity for three lakh residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:25 IST
Controversial Bhopal Over-Bridge Sparks Suspensions and Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The construction of a controversial rail over-bridge in Bhopal has led to the suspension of seven Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and a probe against a retired superintendent engineer. The decision comes following widespread criticism over the 'faulty design' of the structure, specifically the unusual 90-degree turn.

The Madhya Pradesh government has blacklisted the construction agency and the design consultant responsible for the project. In a statement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that a committee will be established to address the necessary improvements in the rail over-bridge. The final inauguration will only occur post amendments.

The bridge, designed to enhance connectivity between key city areas, became a target of ridicule amidst concerns about vehicular safety. PWD's additional chief secretary revealed the names of those facing action, and discussions are underway to potentially revise the design if more land is made available.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025