Left Menu

Tragic Excavation Accident in Bharatpur: Two Dead, Several Trapped

An excavation accident in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, resulted in two deaths and five workers feared trapped when soil caved in during pipeline work. Despite rescue efforts involving police and disaster management teams, the soil's depth and weight hampered quick retrieval. The operation to rescue the remaining trapped workers is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:16 IST
Tragic Excavation Accident in Bharatpur: Two Dead, Several Trapped
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where two workers died and five others are feared trapped following a soil collapse during a pipeline excavation on Sunday morning. The incident occurred near Jangi ka Nagla village as laborers were in the process of filling a trench.

Police reported that a total of twelve workers were initially buried under the rubble. Despite quick responses from fellow laborers and project staff, the challenging conditions hindered immediate rescue efforts.

Upon notification, local authorities and disaster management teams promptly arrived at the scene. Earthmoving equipment was deployed to extricate the trapped individuals. Seven people have been rescued, with two fatalities confirmed. Five workers are still trapped, and recovery efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025