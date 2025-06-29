Tragic Excavation Accident in Bharatpur: Two Dead, Several Trapped

Tragedy struck in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, where two workers died and five others are feared trapped following a soil collapse during a pipeline excavation on Sunday morning. The incident occurred near Jangi ka Nagla village as laborers were in the process of filling a trench.

Police reported that a total of twelve workers were initially buried under the rubble. Despite quick responses from fellow laborers and project staff, the challenging conditions hindered immediate rescue efforts.

Upon notification, local authorities and disaster management teams promptly arrived at the scene. Earthmoving equipment was deployed to extricate the trapped individuals. Seven people have been rescued, with two fatalities confirmed. Five workers are still trapped, and recovery efforts continue.

