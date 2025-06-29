Left Menu

Menace of the Wild: Tragedy in Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old man was killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district. Human-elephant conflicts have caused over 320 deaths in five years. Forest officials are monitoring elephant movements, providing immediate aid to victims' families, and urging awareness to address this growing concern.

Updated: 29-06-2025 14:35 IST
A 35-year-old man was tragically killed by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, according to forest officials.

The incident took place on Saturday evening as Devcharan Nishad, along with another villager, was heading to a farm in Lilar village. When confronted by the elephant, the other villager managed to escape while Nishad was fatally trampled.

The forest department has dispatched teams to monitor the elephant's movements and inform locals. Human-elephant conflicts have claimed over 320 lives in Chhattisgarh in five years, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.

