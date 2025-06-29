Left Menu

Red Alert in Jharkhand: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Jharkhand till July 1. Areas such as Ranchi, Gumla, and Simdega are particularly affected. A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is causing the intense weather. Chief Minister Hemant Soren advised readiness from disaster management teams.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert in Jharkhand, forecasting extreme rainfall in parts of the state until July 1. An official report indicates that Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, has already experienced light to moderate rainfall since Sunday morning and is expected to face heavy showers until the morning of July 2.

According to the IMD bulletin released on Sunday, the 'red' alert—for regions including Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum—predicts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall until 8:30 am on June 30. The weather forecast attributes this to a low-pressure area developing in the northern Bay of Bengal, moving west-northwest towards Jharkhand, further intensified by a trough over the state.

In response to these warnings, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has instructed the disaster management department and district administrations to remain vigilant and coordinate effectively with IMD and other authorities. Notably, the state has observed an 81 percent surplus in rainfall from June 1 to June 29. However, regions like Godda and Deoghar still face a rainfall deficit of 27 percent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

