Richard Gere's Lifelong Commitment to the Tibetan Cause

Richard Gere, chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, vows to continue advocating for Tibet following the Dalai Lama's passing. During the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations, Gere emphasized the importance of self-reliance within the Tibetan community as China seeks to influence the succession process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:05 IST
Richard Gere

Richard Gere, renowned actor and chair of the International Campaign for Tibet, reaffirmed his commitment to Tibetan advocacy during the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala. As China attempts to control the succession of the Tibetan spiritual leader, Gere stressed the need for the community to embrace self-reliance and collaboration.

The Dalai Lama, living in exile since 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, has called for a 'middle-way' approach that seeks autonomy for Tibetans rather than independence from China. His passing could intensify tensions, with Beijing determined to appoint his successor despite the religious figure's succession plans.

Addressing Tibetan youth, Gere highlighted the importance of cultural preservation as his true legacy, rather than his Hollywood career. He urged Tibetans worldwide to unite and uphold their heritage, emphasizing that the future of their cause rests on their shoulders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

