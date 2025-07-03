Civic Building Collapse in Kannad: No Casualties Reported
A building belonging to the Kannad Nagar Parishad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collapsed, affecting several shops. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The structure, which had been in place for several years, fell at around 3 PM. Efforts to clear the debris are currently ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant incident, a building owned by Kannad Nagar Parishad located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collapsed on Thursday, police reported.
The structure, housing multiple shops dating back several years, fell at approximately 3 PM. However, no casualties were recorded.
Authorities have initiated operations to clear the debris, ensuring safety in the area moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
