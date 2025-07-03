Left Menu

Inferno in Eastern Germany: Wildfires Force Mass Evacuations and Injure Firefighters

Wildfires in eastern Germany have injured two firefighters and displaced over 100 residents. Nearly 500 firefighters are combating the blaze in Gohrischheide. The fires, exacerbated by severe heat, are difficult to control due to old military training grounds posing additional risks.

In eastern Germany, two firefighters have been seriously injured, and over 100 residents were evacuated due to severe wildfires in the Gohrischheide region.

The infernos, which began on Tuesday along the Saxony and Brandenburg border, led to a massive response from approximately 500 firefighters.

Efforts to control the fire are complicated by its location on a former military site, which increases the danger of unexploded ordnance. A state police helicopter, equipped to locate embers, is aiding in the efforts as residents receive emergency alerts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

