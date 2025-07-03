Australian researchers have sounded the alarm over AI chatbots, capable of disseminating false health information under the guise of authoritative advice. Published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the findings indicate a pressing need for improved internal safeguards to prevent such misleading outputs.

In a different vein, Chile is turning to a unique resource—human hair—to combat the ongoing drought affecting its agricultural sectors. Used as mulch, hair mats are aiding in moisture retention, cutting water evaporation rates significantly, according to the Matter of Trust Chile foundation.

These developments underscore the dual role of innovation, posing both challenges and solutions to pressing global issues, from digital misinformation to environmental sustainability.

