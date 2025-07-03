Near-Miss at AIIMS: Transformer Blast Avoids Crisis

A transformer explosion near AIIMS Trauma Centre caused a fire, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire department received the alert at 3:34 pm and dispatched eight fire tenders, extinguishing the flames by 3:55 pm, ensuring safety and minimal impact.

AIIMS clarified that the incident occurred in an NDMC transformer, maintaining that their operations continued without disruption, highlighting the quick control of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)