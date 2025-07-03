Left Menu

Near-Miss at AIIMS: Transformer Blast Avoids Crisis

A transformer explosion near the AIIMS Trauma Centre prompted a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. Despite the blast, no injuries occurred, and the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. AIIMS confirmed normal operations, stressing the fire was external within an NDMC transformer complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:43 IST
A transformer explosion near AIIMS Trauma Centre caused a fire, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire department received the alert at 3:34 pm and dispatched eight fire tenders, extinguishing the flames by 3:55 pm, ensuring safety and minimal impact.

AIIMS clarified that the incident occurred in an NDMC transformer, maintaining that their operations continued without disruption, highlighting the quick control of the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

