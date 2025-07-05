Thirteen people confirmed dead in Texas floods

Thirteen people have died after heavy rains triggered deadly flash flooding on Friday in south-central Texas, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.

A number of people are missing and among those unaccounted for are more than 20 children caught in floodwaters that swept through campgrounds.

