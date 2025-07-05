Thirteen people confirmed dead in Texas floods
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 02:35 IST
Thirteen people have died after heavy rains triggered deadly flash flooding on Friday in south-central Texas, the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said.
A number of people are missing and among those unaccounted for are more than 20 children caught in floodwaters that swept through campgrounds.
