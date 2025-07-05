Cross-Border Wildfires: Turkey and Syria Unite in Battle Against Blazes

In a cross-border collaboration, Turkey deployed firefighting aircraft to neighboring Syria to combat raging wildfires. The action comes as Turkish firefighters are engaged in extinguishing fires within their own borders. Tragically, one person has been reported dead in Turkey's western region due to the escalating blazes.

A fleet of eleven fire trucks and water support vehicles bolstered efforts in Syria's Latakia region, as reported by Raed Al Saleh, the Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management. Delays ensued due to 'sudden wildfires in Turkey,' according to a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, in Hatay province near the Syrian border, emergency teams labored tirelessly in response to a rapidly spreading fire driven by strong winds. Governor Mustafa Musatli confirmed evacuation measures affecting 920 homes, while Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed 44 arrests related to 65 fires across the nation.