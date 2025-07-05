Left Menu

Cross-Border Wildfires: Turkey and Syria Unite in Battle Against Blazes

Turkey dispatched firefighting aircraft to assist Syria in battling wildfires, while confronting its own fires near the border. Intense flames led to evacuations and casualties on both sides. High temperatures and strong winds fueled the fires, highlighting concerns over climate change and unexploded ordnance in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-07-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:08 IST
Cross-Border Wildfires: Turkey and Syria Unite in Battle Against Blazes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a cross-border collaboration, Turkey deployed firefighting aircraft to neighboring Syria to combat raging wildfires. The action comes as Turkish firefighters are engaged in extinguishing fires within their own borders. Tragically, one person has been reported dead in Turkey's western region due to the escalating blazes.

A fleet of eleven fire trucks and water support vehicles bolstered efforts in Syria's Latakia region, as reported by Raed Al Saleh, the Syrian minister of emergency and disaster management. Delays ensued due to 'sudden wildfires in Turkey,' according to a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, in Hatay province near the Syrian border, emergency teams labored tirelessly in response to a rapidly spreading fire driven by strong winds. Governor Mustafa Musatli confirmed evacuation measures affecting 920 homes, while Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya revealed 44 arrests related to 65 fires across the nation.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025