Global Health: From Bird Flu Restrictions to Innovative Painkiller Production

Brazil's status as the world's leading chicken exporter faces challenges due to bird flu outbreaks. Despite initial restrictions from various countries, Brazil is optimistic about reversing these bans after a month without new incidents, reinvigorating its poultry trade.

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have found ways to transform plastic waste into acetaminophen, the active component of Tylenol. This innovative approach could reduce reliance on fossil fuels and tackle plastic pollution simultaneously.

The World Health Organization has described Gaza's Nasser hospital as a 'massive trauma ward,' given the overwhelming number of injuries from recent conflicts. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical company Alchem has been fined by EU regulators for its role in a price-fixing cartel affecting the production of Buscopan.

