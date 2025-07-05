Tragic Construction Site Accident Claims Young Worker's Life
A 20-year-old worker, Bharat Jagdish Nath, tragically lost his life after becoming trapped in a cement mixing machine at a construction site in Nagpur. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. The incident is under investigation, with a case of accidental death registered.
A young construction worker, identified as Bharat Jagdish Nath, suffered a fatal accident at a Nagpur construction site, officials reported on Saturday.
The tragic incident occurred Friday morning in the Wanadongri area, when Nath, 20, became trapped in a cement mixing machine, sustaining critical injuries.
Authorities confirmed that despite efforts to save him, Nath was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing, and an accidental death case has been filed by the MIDC police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
