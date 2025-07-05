Shanghai's Legoland Grand Opening Defies Scorching Heatwave

Shanghai witnessed the grand opening of China's first Legoland resort on Saturday, as visitors braved a severe heatwave to experience the park's thrilling attractions. Built with over 85 million Lego bricks, the resort quickly became a hotspot for families, despite the intense weather conditions.

Despite temperatures soaring beyond 37 degrees Celsius, families flocked to the 300,000-square-meter park. The opening ceremony saw enthusiastic responses, with many visitors appreciating the atmosphere and celebratory gifts despite the heat. Attractions like more than 75 rides and performances drew Lego enthusiasts from across China, boosting local hotel bookings.

Legoland's opening is a testament to the strength of experience-focused consumer spending in China's economically challenging times. Operated by Merlin Entertainments and Shanghai's Jinshan District government, the park is set to play a significant role in enriching the cultural and economic fabric of Shanghai.

