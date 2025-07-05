Left Menu

Shanghai's Legoland Grand Opening Defies Scorching Heatwave

Shanghai opened China's first Legoland resort amid intense heat, attracting thousands despite severe weather alerts. Visitors praised the park's attractions and the welcoming atmosphere. The event underlined resilience in China's consumer spending on experiences, despite economic challenges. Legoland partnered with Shanghai's local government to host the successful launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:39 IST
Shanghai's Legoland Grand Opening Defies Scorching Heatwave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shanghai witnessed the grand opening of China's first Legoland resort on Saturday, as visitors braved a severe heatwave to experience the park's thrilling attractions. Built with over 85 million Lego bricks, the resort quickly became a hotspot for families, despite the intense weather conditions.

Despite temperatures soaring beyond 37 degrees Celsius, families flocked to the 300,000-square-meter park. The opening ceremony saw enthusiastic responses, with many visitors appreciating the atmosphere and celebratory gifts despite the heat. Attractions like more than 75 rides and performances drew Lego enthusiasts from across China, boosting local hotel bookings.

Legoland's opening is a testament to the strength of experience-focused consumer spending in China's economically challenging times. Operated by Merlin Entertainments and Shanghai's Jinshan District government, the park is set to play a significant role in enriching the cultural and economic fabric of Shanghai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

