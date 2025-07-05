Tragedy Strikes: Central Texas Flash Flooding Death Toll Rises
Flash flooding in central Texas has claimed at least 27 lives, including 9 children. Efforts to search and rescue continued in the Texas Hill Country, where Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported significant destruction. Fast-moving waters destroyed homes, a girls' camp, and left many missing near the Guadalupe River.
The death toll from recent flash flooding in central Texas has tragically increased to 27, with 9 children among the deceased. This was confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Texas Hill Country, a region devastated by the swift and destructive waters.
In the area near the Guadalupe River, the floodwaters demolished a girls' camp and swept away homes, leaving a number of people unaccounted for.
