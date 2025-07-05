Tragedy Strikes: Central Texas Flash Flooding Death Toll Rises

The death toll from recent flash flooding in central Texas has tragically increased to 27, with 9 children among the deceased. This was confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Texas Hill Country, a region devastated by the swift and destructive waters.

In the area near the Guadalupe River, the floodwaters demolished a girls' camp and swept away homes, leaving a number of people unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)