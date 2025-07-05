Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Central Texas Flash Flooding Death Toll Rises

Flash flooding in central Texas has claimed at least 27 lives, including 9 children. Efforts to search and rescue continued in the Texas Hill Country, where Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported significant destruction. Fast-moving waters destroyed homes, a girls' camp, and left many missing near the Guadalupe River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:50 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Central Texas Flash Flooding Death Toll Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The death toll from recent flash flooding in central Texas has tragically increased to 27, with 9 children among the deceased. This was confirmed by Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Texas Hill Country, a region devastated by the swift and destructive waters.

In the area near the Guadalupe River, the floodwaters demolished a girls' camp and swept away homes, leaving a number of people unaccounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025