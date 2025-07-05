Tragic Air Conditioning Mishap: Four Mechanics Found Dead in Delhi
Four air conditioning mechanics in south Delhi tragically died, possibly due to chemical suffocation. Initial reports suggest toxic fumes from a leaked AC servicing chemical but await autopsy confirmation. The investigation continues as authorities examine the room's conditions, highlighting financial struggles and hard-working ethics among the deceased.
In a tragic incident in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, four air conditioning mechanics were found dead in their residence, allegedly due to suffocation from toxic fumes. Police suspect a chemical leak during AC servicing may have caused their deaths, though autopsies are pending to confirm the exact cause.
Zishan, a cousin of two victims, alerted the police when his calls went unanswered. Upon arrival, officers found the house locked from the inside, forcing entry with neighbors' help. The victims, all from Bareilly, were identified as Imran, Mohsin, Hasib, and Kapil.
The cramped living space also served as their workshop, contributing to poor ventilation. With no signs of forced entry or struggle, the investigation focuses on supporting financial distress faced by the victims, as autopsy and forensic analysis results are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)