Ancient Peruvian City: A 3,500-Year-Old Link Between Cultures
Archaeologists in Peru have unveiled a 3,500-year-old city that served as a trading hub connecting cultures of the Pacific coast with the Andes and Amazon. This ancient city flourished contemporaneously with early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia. Drone footage reveals its central circular structure and stone and mud buildings located 600 meters above sea level.
Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery in Peru, unveiling a 3,500-year-old city that likely acted as a pivotal trading hub for Pacific coast cultures and those in the Andes and Amazon.
This ancient city flourished at the same time as early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia, according to researchers who released drone footage showing a circular structure at the city center.
The remnants of stone and mud buildings are situated on a hillside terrace, standing 600 meters above sea level, marking a significant archaeological find in the region.
