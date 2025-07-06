Left Menu

Elusive Tiger Captured After Deadly Attack: A Fierce Feline's Fate

A tiger responsible for attacking a worker near Kalikavu was captured over the weekend. Intensive search efforts, employing camera traps, drones, and kumki elephants, were initiated by the forest department. Identified from Silent Valley National Park, the tiger was caught after nearly two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 06-07-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An elusive tiger that killed a rubber-tapping worker two months ago near Kalikavu has finally been captured, officials announced on Sunday. The creature was trapped in a cage set up by the forest department in the area where the attack occurred.

Intensive search operations had been underway since May 15, involving three rapid response teams, each comprising 20 members. Equipped with tranquilisers and veterinarians, the teams scoured the forest around Kalikavu to locate the feline.

The tiger, recognized as being from the Silent Valley National Park based on camera trap images, was captured early Sunday morning. The forest department's efforts included deploying camera traps, thermal drones, and kumki elephants to track down the animal responsible for the tragic incident involving 45-year-old Gafoor.

