Tiger Trapped: Forest Department Wrestles with Next Steps

A tiger responsible for the death of a rubber-tapper near Kalikavu has been successfully captured, confirmed the forest department on Sunday. After evading capture for nearly two months, the big cat was secured in a cage set up at the scene of the fatal incident.

Initially, a large gathering of local residents opposed removing the caged tiger, fearing it would be released back into their vicinity. However, authorities assured the community that the animal would not be returned to the area, easing tensions and allowing for its transport.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced that the tiger would remain under the department's care as experts deliberate options, including relocation or transfer to a wildlife shelter. With the animal, identified from the Silent Valley National Park and estimated at 13 years old, discussions continue over its fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)