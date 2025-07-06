Left Menu

Chantal Strikes: Tropical Storm Hits South Carolina

Tropical storm Chantal has made landfall in South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving inland, expected to head north-northeast in 24 hours. Despite forecasts of rapid weakening, flash flooding remains a significant threat, warns the National Hurricane Center.

Updated: 06-07-2025 14:45 IST
Tropical storm Chantal has made its landfall in South Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported on Sunday. With maximum sustained winds reaching 50 mph, Chantal is currently positioned about 70 miles west-southwest of Charleston, the state's most populous city.

The storm is anticipated to turn northward before shifting northeast within the next 24 hours, according to forecasts. While rapid weakening of the storm is expected, there is still a prevalent risk of flash flooding, the NHC warned.

