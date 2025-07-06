Texas Tragedy: The Search for Missing Girls Amidst Devastating Floods

The ongoing search for 27 missing girls from a summer camp in Texas entered its third day, as rescue teams grapple with the threat of further flooding and a continuously rising death toll, which has reached at least 43.

Local authorities warn of an increasing death toll as search efforts continue near the Guadalupe River, which flooded after unexpected torrential rain on Friday. Experts question if recent federal workforce cuts have undermined the National Weather Service's ability to predict such disasters.

Potential shortcomings in flood predictions have sparked debate, intertwining with broader political discussions on the role and funding of federal agencies under the Trump administration. Texas Governor Greg Abbott seeks federal assistance, which President Trump is set to authorize.

