Van der Poel Triumphs in Thrilling Tour de France Stage 2 Finish

Mathieu van der Poel emerged victorious in the second stage of the Tour de France, marking a thrilling sprint finale that saw him narrowly defeat Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar.

The intense competition among a large leading group culminated in a photo finish, highlighting the fierce rivalry at the forefront.

The stage start faced a brief delay owing to adverse weather conditions which posed logistical challenges but did little to dampen the competitive spirit on the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)