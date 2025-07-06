Left Menu

Community Unites Against Tree Felling for Metro Depot

More than 6,000 individuals gathered in Bhayandar to protest the construction of a metro depot car shed in Dongri hills. The project, requiring the felling of hundreds of trees, faced opposition from diverse community members, despite misleading reports suggesting local approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 21:51 IST
Community Unites Against Tree Felling for Metro Depot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 6,000 citizens formed a human chain in Bhayandar on Sunday, strongly opposing the planned metro depot car shed that threatens Dongri hills' ecology by necessitating the cutting down of hundreds of trees.

The protest drew participants from various sectors, including local fishermen, farmers, students, youth, senior citizens, women, and religious leaders, emphasizing widespread community resistance.

Organizers claimed the municipal commissioner approved the felling of 832 trees on government land, disregarding fierce opposition and misleading locals with false reports. The Dongri Depot is slated to support BEML trains for the Red Line, linking Dongri to key city points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025