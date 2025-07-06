Community Unites Against Tree Felling for Metro Depot

More than 6,000 citizens formed a human chain in Bhayandar on Sunday, strongly opposing the planned metro depot car shed that threatens Dongri hills' ecology by necessitating the cutting down of hundreds of trees.

The protest drew participants from various sectors, including local fishermen, farmers, students, youth, senior citizens, women, and religious leaders, emphasizing widespread community resistance.

Organizers claimed the municipal commissioner approved the felling of 832 trees on government land, disregarding fierce opposition and misleading locals with false reports. The Dongri Depot is slated to support BEML trains for the Red Line, linking Dongri to key city points.

(With inputs from agencies.)