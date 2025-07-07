Left Menu

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Pioneering Green Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the success of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aimed at increasing the state's green cover. Launched by Prime Minister Modi, this initiative promotes tree planting to combat land degradation. The campaign's success is marked by significant green cover growth from 2017 to 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:49 IST
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Pioneering Green Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is reaching new heights of success in Uttar Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day in 2024, the initiative encourages tree planting as a tribute to mothers.

The program has seen significant achievements since its inception, with forest cover in Uttar Pradesh rising from 9 percent in 2017 to 10 percent today. This progress, part of broader efforts to combat land degradation, includes a 5 lakh acre increase in green cover across the state.

Adityanath emphasized the campaign's role in balancing climate and mitigating global warming effects such as landslides and floods. He urged public participation to transform the initiative into a mass movement, alongside the upcoming plantation drive aiming for a state record of 37 crore saplings planted in a single day.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025