'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Pioneering Green Initiatives in Uttar Pradesh

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign is reaching new heights of success in Uttar Pradesh, according to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day in 2024, the initiative encourages tree planting as a tribute to mothers.

The program has seen significant achievements since its inception, with forest cover in Uttar Pradesh rising from 9 percent in 2017 to 10 percent today. This progress, part of broader efforts to combat land degradation, includes a 5 lakh acre increase in green cover across the state.

Adityanath emphasized the campaign's role in balancing climate and mitigating global warming effects such as landslides and floods. He urged public participation to transform the initiative into a mass movement, alongside the upcoming plantation drive aiming for a state record of 37 crore saplings planted in a single day.