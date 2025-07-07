Devastation at Camp Mystic: Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Texas

Texas was battered by severe flash floods this weekend, resulting in massive devastation at Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp, and tragically claiming at least 78 lives. The floodwaters tore homes from their foundations and sent rescue teams scrambling to locate the missing, including several children and a camp counselor.

As families were granted access to the ruined camp, emotions ran high. Meanwhile, President Trump authorized a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, unleashing federal help through FEMA. Governor Greg Abbott cautioned that more rain in the forecast could worsen conditions and lead to further flooding in the already saturated region.

The disaster has spurred questions about the adequacy of advance warnings, dubbed 'flash flood alley,' due to its vulnerability. Despite alerts from the National Weather Service, the ferocity of the floods caught many off guard. As emergency responders continue their efforts, the harrowing outcomes of the storm echo through Texas and beyond.