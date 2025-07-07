Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts Navi Mumbai Truck Terminal and Spurs Explosions

A significant fire erupted at a truck terminal in Navi Mumbai, causing explosions and destroying vehicles. Firefighters scrambled to control the blaze, which was mostly contained by early Monday. The exact cause is under investigation, but plastic crates may have exacerbated the fire's spread.

Thane | Updated: 07-07-2025 08:46 IST
A significant fire broke out at a truck terminal in Navi Mumbai, causing multiple explosions and destroying at least eight vehicles, several of which carried consignments. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the incident that occurred late Sunday night in Navi Mumbai's Turbhe area.

Fire officer U B Akre stated that the fire started at approximately 11:15 pm. Local firefighting teams, upon receiving an alert, rushed to the scene. The situation was intensified by explosions due to the presence of gas cylinders nearby, Akre noted.

Evolving efforts included the deployment of eight fire engines from Vashi and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Akre reported that teams worked through the night, containing the blaze by 4 am Monday, though cooling operations were ongoing. Nearly 40 parked trucks were relocated, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Initial findings suggest that plastic crates in the area may have facilitated the fire's rapid spread.

