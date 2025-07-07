Left Menu

Devastating Kharkiv Drone Attack: Ukrainian Civilians Under Siege

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv injured 20 people, including three children, damaging apartments and a kindergarten. The attack caused a fire in a residential building. Other attacks occurred in Kyiv and Sumy, leading to civilian casualties. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians, but civilians continue to suffer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:45 IST
Devastating Kharkiv Drone Attack: Ukrainian Civilians Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nighttime Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, left 20 individuals injured, including three children, and inflicted significant damage on residential structures and a kindergarten, according to Ukrainian officials.

The northeastern city, close to the Russian border, has been a frequent target of strikes since the war began over three years ago. The attack sparked a fire in a residential building, confirmed Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

In other developments, airstrikes in Kyiv and Sumy resulted in further damage and casualties, highlighting the ongoing civilian toll despite both sides' claims of not targeting the general population.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025