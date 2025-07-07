Devastating Kharkiv Drone Attack: Ukrainian Civilians Under Siege
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv injured 20 people, including three children, damaging apartments and a kindergarten. The attack caused a fire in a residential building. Other attacks occurred in Kyiv and Sumy, leading to civilian casualties. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians, but civilians continue to suffer.
A nighttime Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, left 20 individuals injured, including three children, and inflicted significant damage on residential structures and a kindergarten, according to Ukrainian officials.
The northeastern city, close to the Russian border, has been a frequent target of strikes since the war began over three years ago. The attack sparked a fire in a residential building, confirmed Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
In other developments, airstrikes in Kyiv and Sumy resulted in further damage and casualties, highlighting the ongoing civilian toll despite both sides' claims of not targeting the general population.
