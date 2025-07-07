Typhoon Danas Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan

Typhoon Danas battered Taiwan early Monday, unleashing heavy winds and rain that claimed two lives and injured over 300 people along the island's crowded west coast. The fierce weather resulted in power outages affecting more than 580,000 homes and led to the closure of schools and offices throughout southern and central Taiwan.

After making landfall with winds of 144 kph, the typhoon weakened to a tropical storm as it moved towards China through the Taiwan Strait. Over 60 centimeters of rain flooded areas, causing landslides and forcing the evacuation of over 3,400 residents, mainly from the mountainous southern region around Kaohsiung. Thousands of tourists were stranded due to canceled transport services.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Danas' arrival, Chinese regions like Guangdong and Zhejiang have taken preventive measures, including vessel recalls and evacuations. The storm had earlier intensified monsoon rains in the northern Philippines, leading to the evacuation of locals from submerged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)