Typhoon Danas Wreaks Havoc in Taiwan

Typhoon Danas struck Taiwan, causing two deaths, over 300 injuries, and leaving more than 580,000 households without power. The storm, now downgraded to a tropical storm, prompted widespread evacuations, school closures, and disrupted travel. Preparations are underway in China as Danas approaches the mainland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Typhoon Danas battered Taiwan early Monday, unleashing heavy winds and rain that claimed two lives and injured over 300 people along the island's crowded west coast. The fierce weather resulted in power outages affecting more than 580,000 homes and led to the closure of schools and offices throughout southern and central Taiwan.

After making landfall with winds of 144 kph, the typhoon weakened to a tropical storm as it moved towards China through the Taiwan Strait. Over 60 centimeters of rain flooded areas, causing landslides and forcing the evacuation of over 3,400 residents, mainly from the mountainous southern region around Kaohsiung. Thousands of tourists were stranded due to canceled transport services.

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Danas' arrival, Chinese regions like Guangdong and Zhejiang have taken preventive measures, including vessel recalls and evacuations. The storm had earlier intensified monsoon rains in the northern Philippines, leading to the evacuation of locals from submerged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

