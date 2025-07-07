Left Menu

Desperate Search and Rescue Amidst Mandi's Monsoon Havoc

In Mandi district, rescue operations are ongoing after cloudbursts and flash floods left 30 missing. Over 1,500 food kits and Rs 12.44 lakh of immediate relief have been distributed. The disaster resulted in extensive damage, including 225 houses and 243 cattle sheds. Losses are estimated up to Rs 700 crore.

Search and rescue operations are in full swing in Mandi district as drones and sniffer dogs are deployed to locate 30 individuals who went missing after severe cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides ravaged multiple areas last week. Officials confirmed the large-scale efforts on Monday.

More than 250 personnel from various forces, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces and the Army, are actively involved in rescue efforts. Locals and administrative units are also working to deliver essential supplies to isolated regions, distributing over 1,500 ration kits and Rs 12.44 lakh as immediate relief to affected residents.

The calamity has caused significant destruction, damaging 225 houses, 243 cattle sheds, and 14 bridges, among other infrastructure. As authorities work tirelessly, estimates of loss range between Rs 572 crore to Rs 700 crore, with ongoing data compilation for a precise assessment of the havoc wrought by recent monsoon conditions.

