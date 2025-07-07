Andhra Pradesh Harnesses AI for Smart Mosquito Control

Andhra Pradesh is breaking new ground with its pioneering pilot program, the Smart Mosquito Surveillance System (SMoSS), which aims to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) for efficient mosquito control. This initiative will significantly enhance mosquito monitoring capabilities.

According to a TDP press release, the state's Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department is set to implement AI-powered sensors and drones to identify mosquito species and assess population density. Automatic alerts will replace less effective manual methods, prompting more timely and targeted insecticide applications. The project will be rolled out across 66 strategic locations within six municipal corporations.

Central to the program is the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for real-time monitoring, ensuring precise and data-driven responses. Equipped with spraying drones, the system promises reduced chemical usage and lower operational costs. Linked with health reports to identify disease hotspots, this technology-driven approach is expected to enhance public health efforts against mosquito-borne diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)