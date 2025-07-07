Left Menu

Indian Astronaut's Milestone Call with ISRO Sparks Spaceflight Enthusiasm

Shubhanshu Shukla, aboard the ISS as part of the Axiom-4 mission, called ISRO Chairman V Narayanan to express gratitude for ISRO's role in his journey. The discussion emphasized documenting experiments for future missions and saw participation from senior ISRO officials. This call marks a significant collaboration in India's spaceflight initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:06 IST
Indian Astronaut's Milestone Call with ISRO Sparks Spaceflight Enthusiasm
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark gesture, India's Gaganyatri, Shubhanshu Shukla, currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, reached out to V Narayanan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). During their conversation, Shukla expressed heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated efforts of team ISRO in facilitating his voyage to the ISS.

The call, which took place on the afternoon of July 6, underlined ISRO's commitment to advancing India's space exploration capabilities. Narayanan, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space, engaged in a detailed discussion about the scientific experiments and activities ongoing on the ISS, underscoring the importance of meticulously documenting them post-mission.

Highlighting the broader implications, Narayanan mentioned that Shukla's expedition is integral to enriching India's upcoming human spaceflight initiative, Gaganyaan. The experiences garnered from Axiom-4, executed under the ISRO-Axiom agreement, are set to inform future missions significantly. Senior ISRO officials, including Dr Unnikrishnan Nair and M Mohan, were also part of this pivotal interaction, indicating the strategic partnerships and concerted efforts driving India's space ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025