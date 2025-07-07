Indian Astronaut's Milestone Call with ISRO Sparks Spaceflight Enthusiasm

In a landmark gesture, India's Gaganyatri, Shubhanshu Shukla, currently stationed on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, reached out to V Narayanan, the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). During their conversation, Shukla expressed heartfelt appreciation for the dedicated efforts of team ISRO in facilitating his voyage to the ISS.

The call, which took place on the afternoon of July 6, underlined ISRO's commitment to advancing India's space exploration capabilities. Narayanan, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space, engaged in a detailed discussion about the scientific experiments and activities ongoing on the ISS, underscoring the importance of meticulously documenting them post-mission.

Highlighting the broader implications, Narayanan mentioned that Shukla's expedition is integral to enriching India's upcoming human spaceflight initiative, Gaganyaan. The experiences garnered from Axiom-4, executed under the ISRO-Axiom agreement, are set to inform future missions significantly. Senior ISRO officials, including Dr Unnikrishnan Nair and M Mohan, were also part of this pivotal interaction, indicating the strategic partnerships and concerted efforts driving India's space ambitions.

