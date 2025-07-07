Devastation in Lyari: Karachi Building Collapse Leaves 27 Dead

Survivors of the devastating building collapse in Karachi are grappling with the loss of their loved ones and homes. The five-storey structure fell on Friday in Lyari, an area notorious for its overcrowded and aging buildings.

The collapse claimed 27 lives, and many residents now find themselves in makeshift shelters. Officials stated that the building had multiple evacuation notices since 2023, but warnings were unheeded.

Efforts are now focused on inspecting other at-risk buildings to prevent another tragedy. The collapse has left a trail of sorrow and uncertainty, as displaced families ponder their next steps amidst the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)