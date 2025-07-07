Left Menu

Devastation in Lyari: Karachi Building Collapse Leaves 27 Dead

In Karachi, a five-storey building collapse in the Lyari district has resulted in the deaths of 27 people. Many families have been displaced, and nearby structures have been evacuated due to safety concerns. Officials are inspecting other dangerous buildings to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:20 IST
Devastation in Lyari: Karachi Building Collapse Leaves 27 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Survivors of the devastating building collapse in Karachi are grappling with the loss of their loved ones and homes. The five-storey structure fell on Friday in Lyari, an area notorious for its overcrowded and aging buildings.

The collapse claimed 27 lives, and many residents now find themselves in makeshift shelters. Officials stated that the building had multiple evacuation notices since 2023, but warnings were unheeded.

Efforts are now focused on inspecting other at-risk buildings to prevent another tragedy. The collapse has left a trail of sorrow and uncertainty, as displaced families ponder their next steps amidst the rubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025