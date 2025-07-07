Severe Flooding Hits Assam: Rising Waters Breach Warning Levels Across India
A severe flood situation is unfolding in Assam with seven rivers crossing warning levels, including the Dhansiri (South) and Dikhow Rivers. Nationwide, 19 river sites face rising waters due to heavy rainfall, prompting alerts in Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur by the India Meteorological Department.
The flood situation has turned critical in Assam as three river sites are experiencing severe flooding while across the country, 19 locations have surpassed warning levels, according to a recent report from the Central Water Commission (CWC).
In Assam, rivers such as the Dhansiri (South) in Golaghat and Numaligarh, and the Dikhow in Sivasagar are particularly impacted, with a total of seven rivers breaching warning levels at various points.
Other affected areas include four river sites in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Bihar and Odisha, and one in Madhya Pradesh, all registering above-normal flood situations. The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur owing to impending heavy rainfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
