Punjab's Modern Water Revolution: A Significant Leap in Conservation
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann unveiled a state-of-the-art 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali. This initiative aims to conserve water resources by utilizing waste water efficiently, following Singapore’s model. Part of a broader environmental strategy, the plant highlights Punjab’s commitment to sustainable urban development.
In a groundbreaking environmental initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday inaugurated a cutting-edge 15 MGD sewage treatment plant in Mohali, marking a significant advancement in water conservation efforts.
Utilizing the latest technology, the plant aims to optimize waste water use, a move Mann describes as crucial to preserving Punjab's precious water resources for future generations. Drawing parallels to Singapore's micro filter technology for rainwater, Mann stated the state's initiatives echo similar global success stories.
Supported by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Punjab government is spearheading broad environmental and urban development reforms. Beyond the sewage treatment plant, efforts include reducing electricity consumption through solar power and enhancing urban infrastructure across 166 cities.
