Sikkim Hits the Brakes for 'Paryavaran Parva': Fostering Environmental Awareness

To raise environmental awareness, Sikkim's Forest and Environment Department initiated 'Paryavaran Parva', halting vehicular movement for seven minutes across the state. The event, running from July 1-14, emphasizes climate change awareness, carbon emission reduction, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim took a significant stand on Monday in the face of climate change, with all vehicular movement pausing for seven minutes. This initiative was a part of 'Paryavaran Parva', aimed at raising environmental consciousness among the public.

Organized by the Sikkim government's Forest and Environment Department, 'Paryavaran Parva' runs from July 1 to July 14 under the theme 'Leave a Green Legacy'. The campaign highlights the importance of reducing carbon emissions and encourages environment-friendly practices.

Pradeep Kumar, Secretary-cum-Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Environment, emphasized Sikkim's leadership in environmental governance. He noted the vehicular halt focused on climate awareness, particularly the impact of vehicular emissions on global warming, urging collective responsibility for sustainable living improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

