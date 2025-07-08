Left Menu

Torrential Rains Disrupt Life in Madhya Pradesh, Alerts Issued

Madhya Pradesh experiences heavy rains causing widespread disruption. A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall is issued for Mandla and Balaghat, with orange and yellow alerts across other districts. Schools closed, roads inundated, and daily activities are severely affected as the wet spell continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As torrential rains continue to lash Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued multiple weather alerts across several districts. The department issued a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Mandla and Balaghat on Tuesday morning. An orange alert for very heavy showers has been announced for ten other districts.

The relentless downpour has resulted in rainwater flooding several localities in Mandla, Balaghat, and surrounding areas, leading to a flood-like situation. Many dams have been forced to open their sluice gates, exacerbating the deluge. The increase in rainfall disrupted normal life, causing closed schools and delaying commuters as roads turned into rivers.

Madhya Pradesh has received 68% more rainfall than average since June 1. This unprecedented wet spell is forecasted to persist until July 13, according to the senior meteorologist Abhijeet Chakraborty. Districts under yellow alerts are advised to stay updated and exercise caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

