Senate Inquiry into Weather Service Cuts Amid Texas Floods

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has called for an investigation into whether staffing cuts at the National Weather Service affected its response to severe flooding in Texas. Schumer emphasized potential delays and communication issues. The NWS has defended its actions despite criticism of its forecasting alerts.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer requested an inquiry into the impact of staffing reductions at the National Weather Service (NWS) on its handling of deadly flooding in Central Texas. Schumer urged the Department of Commerce to investigate possible lapses in the forecasting process.

The NWS has faced criticism for its communication of flood risks, despite issuing alerts. The agency attempted to bolster resources by reallocating forecasters during the emergency, yet its San Antonio office struggles with vacancies, including key leadership positions.

Local officials and weather experts argue that warnings failed to adequately reach at-risk areas due to technological and staffing challenges. The tragic outcome includes a death toll of at least 78. President Trump dismissed suggestions that federal cuts impaired the NWS's response capabilities.

