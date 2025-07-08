Tragedy Strikes Bageshwar Dham: Homestay Wall Collapse Claims One Life, Injures 11

A devastating incident in the Chhatarpur district saw a homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham, leading to the tragic death of one woman and injuring 11 others.

The calamity struck in the early hours of Tuesday, officials report, as heavy rainfall overwhelmed the structure, causing its collapse.

The deceased, Anita Devi, hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Many of the injured, some critically, were provided urgent medical care. Authorities and emergency services rushed to the site to assist the victims and mitigate the aftermath of the disaster.