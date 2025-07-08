Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bageshwar Dham: Homestay Wall Collapse Claims One Life, Injures 11

A homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham, Madhya Pradesh, left one woman dead and 11 injured, due to heavy rainfall. The deceased, Anita Devi from Uttar Pradesh, and the injured, many critical, were immediate victims of this sudden disaster. Prompt medical attention was provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatarpur | Updated: 08-07-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating incident in the Chhatarpur district saw a homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham, leading to the tragic death of one woman and injuring 11 others.

The calamity struck in the early hours of Tuesday, officials report, as heavy rainfall overwhelmed the structure, causing its collapse.

The deceased, Anita Devi, hailed from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. Many of the injured, some critically, were provided urgent medical care. Authorities and emergency services rushed to the site to assist the victims and mitigate the aftermath of the disaster.

