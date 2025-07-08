Zoos Reopen After Avian Influenza Outbreak Containment
Zoos in Gorakhpur and Kanpur have reopened after a 56-day closure due to a bird flu outbreak, resulting in the animal deaths. Strict bio-security measures were implemented following negative test results from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases. Both zoos received government clearance for safe reopening.
- Country:
- India
Zoos in Gorakhpur and Kanpur resumed operations on Tuesday, following a closure of 56 days prompted by an avian influenza outbreak that caused the deaths of several animals, including tigers, leopards, and lions.
The shutdown started on May 13 after a tigress tested positive for the H5N1 strain and succumbed to the virus. According to health authorities, ducks were identified as the likely source of the virus.
Vikas Yadav, director of Gorakhpur zoo, confirmed that the reopening was permitted post consecutive negative reports ensuring that all necessary safety measures were firmly in place. Meanwhile, the Kanpur zoo, after receiving a green signal from the wildlife authority, also assured its readiness to welcome visitors back safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gorakhpur
- Kanpur
- zoos
- reopening
- bird flu
- outbreak
- avian influenza
- tigers
- H5N1
- bio-security
ALSO READ
How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time
Health Scare in Jharkhand: Investigating Suspected Diarrhoea Outbreak
Global Health Developments: Bird Flu Trade Impact, Heatwave Warnings, and Pharma Moves
India Unveils Mobile Lab Revolutionizing Outbreak Response
Global Health Updates: Vaccine Advisory Shakeup and Bird Flu Trade Shifts