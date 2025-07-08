Zoos Reopen After Avian Influenza Outbreak Containment

Zoos in Gorakhpur and Kanpur resumed operations on Tuesday, following a closure of 56 days prompted by an avian influenza outbreak that caused the deaths of several animals, including tigers, leopards, and lions.

The shutdown started on May 13 after a tigress tested positive for the H5N1 strain and succumbed to the virus. According to health authorities, ducks were identified as the likely source of the virus.

Vikas Yadav, director of Gorakhpur zoo, confirmed that the reopening was permitted post consecutive negative reports ensuring that all necessary safety measures were firmly in place. Meanwhile, the Kanpur zoo, after receiving a green signal from the wildlife authority, also assured its readiness to welcome visitors back safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)