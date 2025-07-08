Conservation and Conflict: The Leopard Legacy of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The bustling metropolis of Mumbai is home to the expansive Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where conservation efforts have seen the population of leopards rise to 54, as reported in a 2024 census. This increase, lauded by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, highlights the successful preservation of the leopards' natural habitat.

Despite the thriving wildlife, the park's proximity to urban areas has led to tragic incidents, with leopard attacks on children occurring in recent years. In response, families of the victims have received compensation, and measures are being proposed to mitigate future conflicts.

Plans include the construction of a boundary wall and the installation of CCTV cameras for better monitoring. Additionally, efforts are underway to rehabilitate tribal families residing within the park, further ensuring the safety of both the human and animal populations.

