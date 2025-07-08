Left Menu

Conservation and Conflict: The Leopard Legacy of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The leopard population in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park has grown to 54, thanks to successful conservation efforts. However, incidents of leopard attacks on humans underscore the need for enhanced safety measures. Efforts including constructing boundary walls, enhancing surveillance, and rehabilitating tribal families are underway to address these challenges.

Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025
The bustling metropolis of Mumbai is home to the expansive Sanjay Gandhi National Park, where conservation efforts have seen the population of leopards rise to 54, as reported in a 2024 census. This increase, lauded by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, highlights the successful preservation of the leopards' natural habitat.

Despite the thriving wildlife, the park's proximity to urban areas has led to tragic incidents, with leopard attacks on children occurring in recent years. In response, families of the victims have received compensation, and measures are being proposed to mitigate future conflicts.

Plans include the construction of a boundary wall and the installation of CCTV cameras for better monitoring. Additionally, efforts are underway to rehabilitate tribal families residing within the park, further ensuring the safety of both the human and animal populations.

