Left Menu

Ancient Arizona Fossils Reveal Pre-Dinosaur Age Ecosystem

Scientists discovered an assemblage of fossils in Arizona, revealing an ancient ecosystem featuring North America's oldest-known flying reptile, pterosaurs, and various vertebrate species. The findings illustrate life during the Triassic period, before dinosaurs became dominant. The newly discovered species date back 209 million years and provide insights into a dynamic past ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:35 IST
Ancient Arizona Fossils Reveal Pre-Dinosaur Age Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable paleontological discovery, researchers have uncovered an array of fossils in Arizona that offer a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem, highlighting the presence of North America's oldest-known flying reptile.

The fossil assemblage dates back 209 million years, revealing an environment rich with diverse species from the Triassic period, including primitive frogs, turtles, and a newly identified pterosaur.

Significantly, the study illustrates an era before dinosaurs became dominant. This groundbreaking find offers insights into the evolution and dynamics of ancient life on Earth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025