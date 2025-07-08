Ancient Arizona Fossils Reveal Pre-Dinosaur Age Ecosystem
Scientists discovered an assemblage of fossils in Arizona, revealing an ancient ecosystem featuring North America's oldest-known flying reptile, pterosaurs, and various vertebrate species. The findings illustrate life during the Triassic period, before dinosaurs became dominant. The newly discovered species date back 209 million years and provide insights into a dynamic past ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:35 IST
In a remarkable paleontological discovery, researchers have uncovered an array of fossils in Arizona that offer a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem, highlighting the presence of North America's oldest-known flying reptile.
The fossil assemblage dates back 209 million years, revealing an environment rich with diverse species from the Triassic period, including primitive frogs, turtles, and a newly identified pterosaur.
Significantly, the study illustrates an era before dinosaurs became dominant. This groundbreaking find offers insights into the evolution and dynamics of ancient life on Earth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
