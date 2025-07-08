Ancient Arizona Fossils Reveal Pre-Dinosaur Age Ecosystem

In a remarkable paleontological discovery, researchers have uncovered an array of fossils in Arizona that offer a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem, highlighting the presence of North America's oldest-known flying reptile.

The fossil assemblage dates back 209 million years, revealing an environment rich with diverse species from the Triassic period, including primitive frogs, turtles, and a newly identified pterosaur.

Significantly, the study illustrates an era before dinosaurs became dominant. This groundbreaking find offers insights into the evolution and dynamics of ancient life on Earth.

