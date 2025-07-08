Balkans Battled by Extreme Weather: Hailstorms and Wildfires Ravage Region

A devastating hailstorm struck Croatia on Tuesday, tearing through the city of Split, damaging roofs, and uprooting trees while causing extensive material damage. The port city saw its soccer stadium roof damaged and a ferry dislodged by high winds, leading to injuries and a sunken vessel.

Simultaneously, Serbia is battling over 600 wildfires, fueled by a punishing drought that has led to crop threats and water supply restrictions. Emergency services have enacted urgent measures as the fires continue to ravage several municipalities, leaving many properties damaged or destroyed.

Meteorological services across the region warn of continued severe weather conditions, with experts attributing these phenomena to climate change. The Balkans, along with much of Europe, endured a severe heatwave in early July, highlighting the escalating impact of extreme weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)