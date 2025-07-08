Patriots for Europe Challenge EU's 2040 Climate Target

The far-right Patriots for Europe group has been appointed to spearhead the European Parliament's negotiations on the European Union's ambitious climate target, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This decision is likely to complicate agreement on the climate goal, given the group's history of opposing EU climate policies.

Jordan Bardella, chair of the Patriots group, reiterated their stance against the emissions target, arguing it imposes excessive constraints on industry and risks leading to economic de-growth. The group's new negotiating power comes amid resistance from several governments, including Italy and Poland, citing economic concerns.

The Patriots' role is poised to influence upcoming negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament. Meanwhile, liberal, socialist, and green groups are mobilizing to fast-track talks to reduce the Patriots' influence, seeking a vote to bypass the initial proposal drafting stage where the Patriots could exert control.

(With inputs from agencies.)