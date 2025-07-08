Left Menu

Patriots for Europe Challenge EU's 2040 Climate Target

The far-right Patriots for Europe group will lead negotiations on the EU's new climate target to cut emissions by 90% by 2040. They oppose the target, citing industrial constraints, and have secured a central role despite opposition from liberal, socialist, and green groups ready to fast-track negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:02 IST
Patriots for Europe Challenge EU's 2040 Climate Target

The far-right Patriots for Europe group has been appointed to spearhead the European Parliament's negotiations on the European Union's ambitious climate target, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040. This decision is likely to complicate agreement on the climate goal, given the group's history of opposing EU climate policies.

Jordan Bardella, chair of the Patriots group, reiterated their stance against the emissions target, arguing it imposes excessive constraints on industry and risks leading to economic de-growth. The group's new negotiating power comes amid resistance from several governments, including Italy and Poland, citing economic concerns.

The Patriots' role is poised to influence upcoming negotiations between EU countries and the European Parliament. Meanwhile, liberal, socialist, and green groups are mobilizing to fast-track talks to reduce the Patriots' influence, seeking a vote to bypass the initial proposal drafting stage where the Patriots could exert control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025