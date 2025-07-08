Left Menu

Tragic Floods in Texas Hill Country: A Community Struggles Amidst Catastrophe

Central Texas faces devastation as floods kill over 100, with Kerr County the hardest hit. Search efforts persist despite the challenging conditions, and authorities deal with rising questions about timely warnings. Flooding in the Guadalupe River area leaves communities shattered and searching for answers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The death toll in flood-ravaged central Texas has climbed to 87, with Kerr County bearing the brunt of the disaster. Torrential rains before dawn on Friday caused the Guadalupe River to burst its banks, claiming numerous lives and leaving a trail of devastation.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 56 adults and 30 children have perished in Kerr County alone. Efforts to identify over two dozen victims are ongoing, and the identity of the 87th victim remains undetermined, Sheriff Larry Leitha reported at a press conference.

Search and rescue operations, complicated by thunderstorms, continue with help from neighboring states and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the impacted region as questions persist about possible delays in warning the public about the incoming flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

