Tragic Floods in Texas Hill Country: A Community Struggles Amidst Catastrophe

The death toll in flood-ravaged central Texas has climbed to 87, with Kerr County bearing the brunt of the disaster. Torrential rains before dawn on Friday caused the Guadalupe River to burst its banks, claiming numerous lives and leaving a trail of devastation.

Authorities have confirmed that at least 56 adults and 30 children have perished in Kerr County alone. Efforts to identify over two dozen victims are ongoing, and the identity of the 87th victim remains undetermined, Sheriff Larry Leitha reported at a press conference.

Search and rescue operations, complicated by thunderstorms, continue with help from neighboring states and Mexico. President Donald Trump announced plans to visit the impacted region as questions persist about possible delays in warning the public about the incoming flash floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)