Delhi Gears Up for Potential Yamuna Floods: Urban Development Minister's Action Plan
Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood reviewed flood preparedness as rising Yamuna levels threaten potential floods. Officials monitor water discharges and prepare evacuation plans, focusing on district coordination and safety measures to protect residents if the river surpasses danger levels.
Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess the city's readiness in the face of potential flooding, as rising Yamuna river levels pose a threat. The impact of continuous rain in the upper reaches could push water levels past the danger mark, prompting preparatory measures.
Officials from northeast, Shahdara, and east districts, alongside sectoral committees, participated in the discussions. Real-time monitoring of the Yamuna, particularly at the Old Railway Bridge, indicates a current level of 202.17 metres. Emergency plans are underway, including sectoral committees organized to improve response strategies across the affected districts.
A multi-tiered warning system is in place to anticipate flood conditions and initiate early evacuation. Rescue resources such as boats and pumps are prepared for deployment. Minister Sood emphasized a systematic checklist approach for evacuation requirements, prioritizing the safety and welfare of evacuees, especially women and children.
