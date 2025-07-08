Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for Potential Yamuna Floods: Urban Development Minister's Action Plan

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood reviewed flood preparedness as rising Yamuna levels threaten potential floods. Officials monitor water discharges and prepare evacuation plans, focusing on district coordination and safety measures to protect residents if the river surpasses danger levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:51 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Potential Yamuna Floods: Urban Development Minister's Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday to assess the city's readiness in the face of potential flooding, as rising Yamuna river levels pose a threat. The impact of continuous rain in the upper reaches could push water levels past the danger mark, prompting preparatory measures.

Officials from northeast, Shahdara, and east districts, alongside sectoral committees, participated in the discussions. Real-time monitoring of the Yamuna, particularly at the Old Railway Bridge, indicates a current level of 202.17 metres. Emergency plans are underway, including sectoral committees organized to improve response strategies across the affected districts.

A multi-tiered warning system is in place to anticipate flood conditions and initiate early evacuation. Rescue resources such as boats and pumps are prepared for deployment. Minister Sood emphasized a systematic checklist approach for evacuation requirements, prioritizing the safety and welfare of evacuees, especially women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025