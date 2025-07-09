Left Menu

Global News Shake-up: From South Sudan Deportees to Musk’s ‘America Party’

World news includes South Sudan receiving U.S. deportees, Ghana's efforts to tackle illegal gold smuggling, anticipation of an Air India crash report, Elon Musk's new political party launch, earthquakes in Guatemala, and various other international updates impacting politics, environment, and global trade.

Updated: 09-07-2025 05:24 IST
Global News Shake-up: From South Sudan Deportees to Musk’s ‘America Party’
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of global developments, South Sudan's government received eight deported migrants from the U.S., adding another layer to the country's existing political turmoil. Ghana, meanwhile, took a giant step towards economic recovery by implementing its first ever national task force to combat illegal gold smuggling, aiming to stem the loss of billions in potential revenue.

Analysts are keenly awaiting a preliminary report on the Air India crash that claimed 260 lives in June. Sources indicate that the report might shed light on the deadliest aviation accident in a decade, though caution remains about the completeness of these early findings.

In the world of politics, billionaire Elon Musk is venturing into the creation of a new political party, the 'America Party,' in response to fallout with President Trump. This move marks a significant shake-up in the U.S. political landscape, challenging the dominant two-party system.

