Left Menu

Naidu Enforces Deadline to Propel Amaravati's Rapid Development

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated swift completion of construction in Amaravati, emphasizing that land allottees must adhere strictly to deadlines. Overseeing 948 acres allocated to 72 institutions, including schools, banks, and hotels, Naidu emphasized Amaravati's growth potential, advocating for a financial hub with streamlined government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:37 IST
Naidu Enforces Deadline to Propel Amaravati's Rapid Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that institutions allocated land in Amaravati's greenfield capital complete their construction projects within the deadlines, stating that delays will not be tolerated.

During a review of the land allotments to various public and private entities within the Capital Region Development Authority limits, Naidu firmly insisted that all land allottees initiate and finish construction promptly, specifying a timeline of two-and-a-half to three years.

The chief minister highlighted that institutions are crucial partners in Amaravati's development, benefiting from strategic advantages. He promised full support from the government, including a single-window system for expedited permissions, underscoring the city's potential as a financial hub with fintech at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025