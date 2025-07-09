Naidu Enforces Deadline to Propel Amaravati's Rapid Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that institutions allocated land in Amaravati's greenfield capital complete their construction projects within the deadlines, stating that delays will not be tolerated.

During a review of the land allotments to various public and private entities within the Capital Region Development Authority limits, Naidu firmly insisted that all land allottees initiate and finish construction promptly, specifying a timeline of two-and-a-half to three years.

The chief minister highlighted that institutions are crucial partners in Amaravati's development, benefiting from strategic advantages. He promised full support from the government, including a single-window system for expedited permissions, underscoring the city's potential as a financial hub with fintech at its core.

(With inputs from agencies.)