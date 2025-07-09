Naidu Enforces Deadline to Propel Amaravati's Rapid Development
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated swift completion of construction in Amaravati, emphasizing that land allottees must adhere strictly to deadlines. Overseeing 948 acres allocated to 72 institutions, including schools, banks, and hotels, Naidu emphasized Amaravati's growth potential, advocating for a financial hub with streamlined government support.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that institutions allocated land in Amaravati's greenfield capital complete their construction projects within the deadlines, stating that delays will not be tolerated.
During a review of the land allotments to various public and private entities within the Capital Region Development Authority limits, Naidu firmly insisted that all land allottees initiate and finish construction promptly, specifying a timeline of two-and-a-half to three years.
The chief minister highlighted that institutions are crucial partners in Amaravati's development, benefiting from strategic advantages. He promised full support from the government, including a single-window system for expedited permissions, underscoring the city's potential as a financial hub with fintech at its core.
